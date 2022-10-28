Jump to content

Hairy mushroom so rare it’s kept in cage could put you behind bars if you pick it

Volunteer discovers two examples at Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall

Jane Dalton
Friday 28 October 2022 21:22
Comments
<p>Toby Davies with the bearded tooth fungi </p>

Toby Davies with the bearded tooth fungi

( James Dadzitis / SWNS)

A historic garden has discovered a fungus so rare it has to be kept in a cage to protect it from collectors – who claim it can help fight dementia and cancer.

The unusual Bearded Tooth mushroom, the size of a football, was spotted by a volunteer at the Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall.

They then discovered another example of the fungus in its “bug hotel”.

The mushroom is rarely spotted in the UK

( James Dadzitis / SWNS)

Staff received advice from local and national fungi experts on the mystical mushroom and its appeal to collectors.

Now the fungus has been caged off to protect it from people who may want to forage it for its supposed healing powers.

Research has shown it contains compounds that apparently act against memory loss, depression, dementia, anxiety, cancer and neurological disorders.

It also plays an important role in the woodland ecosystem by breaking down dead wood.

Toby Davies, wildlife co-ordinator at the gardens, said: “Usually this mushroom is found in dense woodland where members of the public wouldn’t see it.

“This one has grown on the tail end of a log which looks across a playground, and it’s so big you can see it across the field.

Mr Davies and Dan Ryan from the Three Bays Wildlife Group with a smaller piece of the Bearded tooth fungus

( James Dadzitis / SWNS)

“Nine out of 10 people wouldn’t know what it is, but the cage is mainly there to prevent people from tampering.

“It’s protected under Schedule 8 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act, making it illegal to intentionally pick, uproot or destroy – it’s the highest level of protection.

“Most of the time, when there’s these fungi around, there’s only 15 reports across the whole country. Here we’ve got two within the same vicinity.”

Mr Davies said when the volunteer spotted it they initially did not know how significant the mushroom was.

The bearded tooth fungus (Hericium erinaceus), also known as the lion’s mane mushroom, is one of only four species of fungi to have the highest level of legal protection in the UK.

