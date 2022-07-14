Jump to content
Gaia Pope inquest: ‘Not enough evidence to find police contributed to death of missing teen’

Chiara Giordano
Thursday 14 July 2022 12:22
<p>An inquest jury has been told there is not enough evidence to find police failings contributed to missing teenager Gaia Pope’s death </p>

(Dorset Coroner’s Court/PA)

There is “insufficient evidence” to find police failings contributed to the death of missing teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland, an inquest jury has been told.

Rachael Griffin, senior coroner for Dorset, told the jury in her legal directions that even though Dorset Police admitted failings in the search for the 19-year-old, there was not enough evidence to find they contributed to her death.

“There is insufficient evidence to say that if these failings had not occurred Gaia would have survived,” she said.

“I have concluded that none of these can be safely considered to be either probably or possibly causative of Gaia’s death.”

The coroner also directed the jury to try to reach a unanimous conclusion.

She said: “Your conclusion must not be framed in such a way as to appear to determine the question of criminal or civil liability on the part of a named person.

“You decide this case solely on the evidence you see and hear in this court. Do not do your own research or look anything up on the internet.”

Ms Pope-Sutherland, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing after running out of her aunt’s home in Swanage, Dorset, on 7 November 2017.

Her naked body was found by police 11 days later in undergrowth on cliff tops near Swanage coastal path.

A post-mortem examination found she died from hypothermia.

An entomologist said he believed the latest she was alive was 9 November.

