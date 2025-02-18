Gail’s algorithm ‘learns on its own’ to choose new bakery locations, boss reveals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The co-founder and chief executive of Gail’s has revealed the bakery chain uses a computer algorithm to choose locations for new branches.

Tom Molnar explained that his technology team has created a model that “learns on its own” after various inputs of different degrees of importance have been fed in, such as on the competition in the area.

The information gathered from “using the science” via what he described as the “same kind of thinking” as AI then helps the upmarket chain pick new neighbourhoods for their next cafés.

Mr Molnar’s revelation comes as branches in a seaside conservation area in West Sussex and Walthamstow, east London, drew backlash from locals.

Speaking on the Hungry podcast on its Monday episode, Mr Molnar said staff have been building the system over eight years, entering data such as the distance from transport links and the number of churches and schools in the area.

open image in gallery The chain's opening in Walthamstow village sparked a wider debate about gentrification in London with nearly 2,000 locals signing a petition to stop the bakery moving onto the street of independent shops ( EPA )

The key question to be answered is, “Why would somebody want a bakery?” he said, adding: “We end up with an algorithm that can tell you kind of every postcode in the country, what we might be able to do there, based on what we’ve done.”

Last year, in the seaside town of Worthing, the arrival of another Gail’s sparked a debate, with some welcoming the bakery as a sign of much-needed progress, while others saw it as a harbinger of gentrification, poised to strip away the town’s local businesses.

Meanwhile, in Walthamstow, residents were up in arms in the summer over the impending arrival of a new branch on their high street, with a petition against the opening gaining hundreds of signatures. “Preserving Walthamstow's high street is not just about supporting local businesses – it's about protecting the unique identity of our community,” it read.

Mr Molnar explained to Dan Pope, host of the Hungry podcast: “We want to go to a place that is competitive. So you look at competitive landscape, you look at the footfall, you look at the access to transport, you look at the spend that these people have available to them, so demographics. And we've put them into a model that kind of learns on its own. So every new site I have, I put in there.”

He added: “AI is more advanced, but it's the same kind of thinking where you just keep on feeding a model and the model can tell you ‘you might look at this area, I think that this might work’. And then that gets us that beginning and we can say ‘okay, let's use the science, now we need to use our brain’.”