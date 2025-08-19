Capybaras, penguins and giant Galapagos tortoises lured on scales for weigh-in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pair of capybaras, Humboldt penguins, giant Galapagos tortoises and a ring-tailed lemur troop were among the animals to step on the scales at London Zoo’s annual weigh-in.

Priscilla, a 30-year-old giant Galapagos tortoise, was lured onto a board scale with a lettuce snack while the Humboldt penguins jostled in line for zookeeper Jessica Ray on Tuesday.

There are more than 10,000 animals at the zoo across 4,000 species.

The record was expected to go to Molly the giraffe, who usually weighs about 700 kilos.

London Zoo’s animals are weighed and measured on a regular basis as way of monitoring their health, development and identifying pregnancies.

Zookeepers employ different training methods or techniques to get individuals to step on to the scales.

Many of the zoo’s animals are trained to perch on a scale while zookeepers note down their measurements while, for some, scales may be placed in doorways or disguised in their habitats, meaning the animal can be weighed without realising.

London Zoo’s animal operations manager Daniel Simmonds said: “The London Zoo annual weigh-in is not just about numbers on a scale; regular weigh-ins help zookeepers track the health of our animals – including the capybaras, tortoises and penguins – and genuinely help us manage the care of these animals, who play a vital role in our global conservation efforts.”

Each measurement taken is added to the zoological information management system, a database shared with animal carers and conservationists all over the world that helps to compare important information on thousands of endangered species.

The zoo cares for a range of species, from towering giraffes to tiny Darwin’s frogs, which are one of the zoo’s smallest creatures, measuring two centimetres in length and under two grams in weight.