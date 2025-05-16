Funeral to take place for Garda Kevin Flatley who was killed while on duty
Kevin Flatley died last weekend after being struck by a motorcyclist.
A funeral is set to take place for a Garda officer who was killed while on duty last weekend.
Kevin Flatley, 49, died after being struck by a motorcyclist while carrying out speed checks in Co Dublin on Sunday.
Gardai travelled from across the country to attend a memorial service for Mr Flatley at Dublin Castle earlier this week.
He had served as a garda for 26 years and had been with the Roads Policing Unit since 2018.
A large turnout of mourners is expected at his funeral service later.
The funeral cortege is set to pass through the Co Dublin town of Balbriggan before mass at St Peter and Paul’s Church this afternoon.
Garda Flatley will later be laid to rest privately in Newcastle, Co Dublin.
He is the 90th member of An Garda Siochana to be killed while on duty.