Girl and man killed in Boxing Day horror crash in Yorkshire
Two people have died after a crash in East Yorkshire on Boxing Day.
A man and a girl died in the incident on Garrowby Street (A166) shortly before 5pm and involved a black Audi A4 and a blue Skoda Kodiaq.
Emergency services attended but driver of the Audi, a 66-year-old man, died at the scene.
A 10-year-old girl, who was in the Skoda at the time of the collision, was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.
Both of their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.
Six other people suffered what are thought to be serious injuries in the collision.
It is believed that the Skoda was travelling from the coast and the Audi from the York area and police have asked anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision to contact them.
Officers are also keen to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time, to call 101 quoting log 339 of 26 December.
