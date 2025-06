Disgraced popstar Gary Glitter refused prison release

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Glitter, the disgraced pop star convicted of multiple child sex offences, will remain in jail after his bid for release was rejected.

The Parole Board announced its decision following a paper review of Glitter's case, whose real name is Paul Gadd.

Glitter, 81, was sentenced to 16 years in 2015 for the sexual abuse of three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980.

Having served half of his sentence, he was automatically released from HMP The Verne on Portland, Dorset in February 2023.

Less than six weeks after his release, Glitter was rearrested and imprisoned for breaching his licence conditions.

Reports indicated that he had attempted to access the dark web and view downloaded images of children.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Parole Board said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board refused the release of Paul Gadd following a paper review.

“Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

“A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.”

open image in gallery Gary Glitter was sent back to prison in 2023 when police monitoring showed he had breached his licence conditions by reportedly trying to access the dark web and viewing downloaded images of children ( PA Media )

Parole judges review the cases of criminals who are recalled to prison to decide whether they should be re-released or stay behind bars for the rest of their sentence.

Glitter’s last parole hearing happened in January 2024. If the Parole Board does not recommend him for release in future, he will walk free when his sentence expires in February 2031.

“Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority,” the Parole Board spokesman added.

“Under current legislation, he will be eligible for a further review in due course. The date of the next review will be set by the Ministry of Justice.”

In April, Glitter was made bankrupt after failing to pay more than £500,000 in damages to one of his victims, her lawyers said.

Richard Scorer, head of abuse law and public inquiries at Slater and Gordon – who represents one of Glitter’s victims, said the decision is “absolutely right” but warned of the “nightmare” his client faces each time the 81-year-old is up for review.

“The decision made by the parole board is absolutely right,” Mr Scorer said.

“My client is relieved at this ruling but is understandably apprehensive about the continued nightmare of Gadd coming up for parole again, and the fear of him being let out on licence.

“This is unfair on victims and it would be better if our clients could be assured that he would serve the rest of his sentence.”