Gary Lineker sorry for ‘hurt and upset’ as BBC confirms his early departure

Presenter Gary Lineker apologised for the “hurt and upset caused” following a social media post he shared as his early exit from the BBC was confirmed.

Lineker, 64, will leave the corporation after this weekend’s Match Of The Day and will not front BBC coverage of the 2026 World Cup, or coverage of the FA Cup next season, as had been previously announced.

In an Instagram video, in which he referenced a post he previously shared about Zionism, which he deleted, and which had featured a picture of a rat, he said: “Unfortunately, I did not see the emoji. If I had, I would never, ever have shared it. The minute I was made aware, I quickly deleted the post and went on to make an apology.”

He added: “I would like once again to say I’m sorry, unreservedly, for the hurt and upset caused, it was a genuine mistake and oversight, but I should have been more diligent, I know that.

“I’ve stood up for minorities and humanitarian issues and against all forms of racism all of my life, including, of course, antisemitism, which I absolutely abhor. There’s no place for it and never should be.”

The BBC’s highest paid presenter, he has headed up Match Of The Day since 1999, and had announced he would be leaving the programme last year at the end of the season, but would still host World Cup and FA Cup coverage.

His early departure, after 26 years at the BBC, came amid reports that the corporation’s bosses considered his position “untenable”, according to BBC News.

He added in his Instagram video that it was “best for all concerned that I step down from BBC presenting duties altogether and not do next season’s FA Cup or World Cup, the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday will be my last show.”

“It’s been a pleasure and a huge privilege working with the BBC for 30 years, especially hosting Match of the Day, a programme that is so close to my heart and an integral part of my life.”

The presenter said the relationship with the BBC had been “long and wonderful” adding it was “the right time for the organisation and myself to go our separate ways”.

In a statement, Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said: “Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made.

“Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.

“Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades.

“His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond.

“We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”

The Leicester-born star will be replaced by Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman, who will share the presenting role on Match Of The Day from the next Premier League season.

Lineker joined the programme having started as a BBC Radio Five Live presenter, also working on Grandstand during his early years in broadcasting.

He was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the then-government’s new asylum policy.

He was also among 500 other high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC to rebroadcast a documentary, Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone, to BBC iPlayer.

The former England striker is the co-founder of Goalhanger Podcasts, makers of the popular The Rest Is History series and its spin-offs about politics, football, entertainment and money.

The parting of ways also includes the licencing deal for the Goalhanger podcast titles on BBC Sounds which ends this year, the PA news agency understands.

The BBC’s director of Sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, said in an email to BBC Sport staff, seen by the PA news agency, that it is “sad to be saying goodbye to such a brilliant broadcaster”.

The note added: “Let’s finish the season strongly with Gary’s final show, enjoy an incredible summer of sport and look forward with excitement to what lies ahead.”