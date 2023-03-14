Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk after family abused on Twitter during BBC row

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Lineker’s son has spoken out after facing relentless abuse on Twitter following his father’s public fallout with BBC over small boat tweets.

George Lineker shared a screenshot of someone telling him he should be “burned at the stake” for supporting his dad when the Match of the Day (MOTD) presenter was briefly suspended from the BBC.

Commenting on the abuse, George wrote: “Social media’s mad isn’t it. Over the last few days, on insta- never had so many nice messages. On Twitter- never had so much abuse. It’s not even anything to do with me.”

The message said: “Your a mug how dare you stick up for what your sh**house of a dad said you need to be burned at the stake.”

Mr Lineker retweeted his son’s post, and tagged Elon Musk and Twitter, asking: “Is this acceptable? And I don’t mean the grammar.”

While the row was ongoing, George had told The Sunday Mirror: “Dad is a good man, a good human, and I’m proud of him for standing by his word. That’s why he was pulled off the show – because he wouldn’t apologise. But he will always speak up for people who don’t have a voice.

Gary Lineker’s son faces abusive messages on social media following BBC ruling (EPA)

“He is passionate about helping refugee charities – he took in two refugees who he is still in touch with and trying to help.”

It comes after an unprecedented spat between Mr Lineker and the BBC following his comparison of the language used to launch a new asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

The BBC initially suspended the Match of the Day (MOTD) presenter but were rocked by a show of solidarity by other presenters who refused to go on air.

Mr Lineker will return to his usual spot on Match of the Day this weekend following a brief suspension (PA)

The broadcaster then apologised for suspending him and Mr Lineker was able to keep his job, making no apology for his tweet.

In fact, he tweeted again about the plight of refugees within minutes of being reinstated.

He wrote: “However difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.”