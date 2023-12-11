Gary Lineker told to stick to football after call to scrap Rwanda scheme

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC presenter Gary Lineker has urged the government to scrap its Rwanda asylum scheme and called for a “fair new plan” for refugees.

The Match of the Day presenter signed the letter, along with dozens of celebrities and high-profile figures, which calls for a new asylum system that “reflects the will of the British people”.

It comes after the £140m plan was struck down by the Supreme Court for creating a “real risk” of leaving refugees open to human rights breaches.

In an open letter, Lineker said: “We need a new system that reflects the will of the British people who have opened their homes, donated and volunteered in their local communities. That’s why I’m backing this new campaign, because fair really can begin here.”

But defence secretary Grant Shapps said he “fundamentally disagreed” with Lineker and urged him to stick to TV instead of expressing his views.

Defence secretary Grant Shapps said Lineker should stick to TV instead of expressing his views (PA Wire)

“What is right or moral about having people trafficked dangerously across the English Channel, losing their lives at sea, illegally entering the country? That is not a civilised, morally correct thing to do,” Mr Shapps said.

“I just fundamentally disagree with him. I know millions of people watch him for his football commentary and TV presenting, I would have thought it’s better to stick with that.”

The government’s new Rwanda bill would order British judges and courts to ignore some sections of the UK Human Rights Act to allow for the deportation of asylum seekers to the African country.

Under the plan, asylum seekers that arrive in Britain would be sent to Rwanda for processing where they could either be granted refugee status or allowed to stay.

If not, they could apply to settle there on other grounds or seek asylum in another “safe third country”. So far, no asylum seekers have been sent there.

The former head of the British army Richard Dannatt and actor Brian Cox also joined Lineker in calling for a new asylum system.

Mr Dannatt said: “The dogged pursuit of the unpopular plan to send people seeking protection to Rwanda is astonishing.”

Cox, 77, added: “The UK’s asylum system is in a shambles, not least with the government’s continued attempts to push through the awful scheme to send people to Rwanda.”