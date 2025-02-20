Gary Neville says ex-teammate David Beckham ‘sorting’ his 50th birthday tattoo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Neville says he think his former England and Manchester United teammate David Beckham is “sorting” his tattoo for his 50th birthday.

Beckham, who has a collection of tattoos on his body including a hummingbird and a reference to his wife Victoria Beckham, was part of the line-up along with Neville that secured the treble win for the Red Devils in 1999.

Neville, who turned 50 on Tuesday, celebrated his latest birthday on the Stick To Football podcast along with former Lioness Jill Scott and ex-players Ian Wright and Roy Keane.

In the episode, released on Thursday, he read out his list of plans for his milestone year including going to Glastonbury, Octoberfest and travelling around Scotland in a campervan.

He said he would “get a tattoo” and when asked what kind added: “I don’t know, I think Becks (David) is getting the tattoo for my birthday, I think, because he’s a specialist in tattoos (isn’t) he?”

Neville clarified that he needs “to meet the (tattoo artist) guy”, and was thinking of getting his arm inked, which could feature “writing” or the “united England thing” of a devil, a nod to the Red Devils, and a lion, a reference to the Three Lions.

Beckham started his professional football career at Manchester United in 1992 at the age of 17, before going on to play for teams including Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

He is a part-owner of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, and away from the field has had a variety of commercial deals and served as brand ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and put out the 2023 Netflix documentary Beckham.

Neville, who is a part-owner of Salford City, spent his whole footballing career with Manchester United before moving into punditry on Sky Sports and ITV.

He also has the Sky Bet podcast series The Overlap, which puts out the Stick To Football show, and has made a guest appearance on BBC business show Dragons’ Den as an investor.

Neville was Beckham’s best man at his wedding to Spice Girl wife Victoria.