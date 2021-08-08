Some 15 million households across the UK are set to see their gas and electricity prices rise by at least £139 in October, Ofgem announced on Friday.

The hike comes because of a rise in wholesale energy prices, the watchdog said.If the increased tariffs had not been allowed, energy companies would have effectively been operating at a loss, according to chief executive Jonathan Brearley.

But the huge leap will cause major concerns for millions of people across Britain already struggling to make ends meet. Which is why we’ve turned to an expert on precisely this subject to answer all your questions on the topic.

As director of policy at fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, Peter Smith knows not only about the reasons why and how this hike is taking place but, perhaps more importantly, can offer advice on how to ensure you are on the cheapest tariff and how you can make your home more efficient.

He previously said that the hike could “not come at a worse time”, adding: “This toxic combination of high prices, reduced incomes and leaky, inefficient housing which uses far more energy than necessary, will lead to increases in utility debt and badly damage physical and mental health.”

Now, he will be joining us at 12.30pm on Monday 9 August to answer any questions that you – our readers – have about the price hike.

