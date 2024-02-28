Primary school evacuated after suspected gas explosion in Bury

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a suspected gas explosion in Greater Manchester - while a nearby primary school has been evacuated.

Emergency services were called to reports of a blast at a property in the Fishpool area of Bury on Wednesday lunchtime.

Greater Manchester Police said a woman, in her 70s, had been taken to hospital. The force has put up a large cordon around the address in Nelson Street and surrounding homes.

A spokesperson told The Independent: “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at a property on Nelson Street in the Fishpool area of Bury.

“At this stage, a woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. A 200m cordon is in place around the property and neighbouring homes.

“Local residents and the community will be informed if they need to take any further action.”

Local councillor Tamoor Tariq said children and staff at St Luke’s Church of England Primary School had been evacuated after a gas explosion impacting a house “just yards away”.

Posting on X at lunchtime on Wednesday, councillor Tariq said: “I understand everyone has been taken into a place of safety and emergency services are doing all possible to deal with this awful situation.”

In a later post, he added: “The house directly affected is in an extremely bad state following the explosion [and] the house was destroyed by the strong flames from the fire.”

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has said it has also sent crews to the scene. A spokesperson said: “Residents in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the scene while crews carry out their work.”

Pictures from the scene show firefighters using water hose reels on a residential area behind the police cordon.

Local groups have stepped forward offering help. Sherridan Matthews, of FGRS Community Hub, invited people to its venue at Bury Football Club’s ground Gigg Lane.

She said: “If anyone is affected by this please come to the hub for a safe, warm space and a hot brew.As you know we are based in Bury Football Club at the front of the main stand.”

