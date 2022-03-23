Olympic Park Aquatics Centre - latest: Major incident after ‘high quantity of chlorine’ causes casualties
Multiple people suffering breathing difficulties after gas leak
The Olympic Park Aquatics Centre in London has been evacuated after a high quantity of chlorine gas was released inside, causing multiple people to suffer breathing difficulties.
Local residents have been urged to keep their windows and doors shut, while the surrounding area in Statford has been cordoned off.
Emergency services said they were treating a number of patients following the gas-related incident at the centre in east London on Tuesday morning.
London Fire Brigade later said it involved a “high quantity of chlorine gas” released due to a chemical reaction.
Images from the scene
Our reporter, Thomas Kingsley, is at the scene.
A number of ambulances, fire trucks and police cars are still there:
London’s mayor on incident
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has urged people to avoid the evacuated area after the “gas-related incident” at the London Aquatics Centre.
Incident due to high quantity of chlorine gas released in centre
London Fire Bridage has released more details about the incident.
It said a high quantity of chlorine gas was released inside the centre as a result of a chemical reaction:
What we know so far
Here is what we know so far about the incident:
- Emergency service call it a “major incident”
- Number of patients being treated for breathing difficulties
- Olympic Park says incident this morning involved “release of a gas”
- Area at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London has been evacuated and cordoned off
‘Number of patients’ being treated
London Ambulance Service said they were treating a “number of patients” after the incident and had dispatched multiple resources to the scene.
Olympic Park facility evacuated as gas leak causes casualties
The Olympic Park Aquatics Centre has been evacuated after a gas incident caused breathing difficulties.
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park confirmed that the area had been cordoned off while emergency services respond to the incident.
More details on the leak here:
Olympic Park facility evacuated as gas incident causes multiple casualties - live
London Ambulance Service confirm ‘a number of casualties’
Olympic Park incident ‘involving release of gas'
The Olympic Park said there had been an incident this morning “involving the release of gas” and the area had been evacuated.
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of a gas leak at the Aquatics Centre in London’s Olympic Park.
