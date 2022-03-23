✕ Close Olympic Park facility evacuated as gas incident causes multiple casualties

The Olympic Park Aquatics Centre in London has been evacuated after a high quantity of chlorine gas was released inside, causing multiple people to suffer breathing difficulties.

Local residents have been urged to keep their windows and doors shut, while the surrounding area in Statford has been cordoned off.

Emergency services said they were treating a number of patients following the gas-related incident at the centre in east London on Tuesday morning.

London Fire Brigade later said it involved a “high quantity of chlorine gas” released due to a chemical reaction.