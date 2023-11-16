Hundreds of people evacuated from homes as gas leak causes chaos

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes following a gas leak at a doctor’s surgery in south London.

The London Fire Brigade attended the scene on Jonathan Street, Vauxhall, in the early hours of Thursday morning, and remained there with a 100 metre cordon in place on Thursday evening.

Lambeth Council has set up a respite centre at a local church for the 200 people temporarily displaced by the leak, while emergency services work to resolve the issue. The London Ambulance Service assessed two people but there are no reported injuries.

There are a number of road closures in the surrounding area with disruption to motor traffic, which is likely to continue throughout the day.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters attended the scene at 4am on Thursday morning (London Fire Brigade )

London Fire Brigade said: “Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters are at the scene of a gas leak at a doctor’s surgery on Jonathan Street in Vauxhall. Around 200 people from neighbouring residential buildings have been evacuated as a precaution and a 100 metre cordon is currently in place. A respite centre has been set up at a local church for those who have been displaced from their homes.

“Two people have been assessed by London Ambulance Service crews at the scene. A number of road closures are currently in place including Jonathan Street and surrounding roads.

“Crews are working alongside multi-agency service partners to make the scene safe. The Brigade was called at 0433. Crews from Lambeth and Soho fire stations remain at the scene.”

Metropolitan Police were alerted to the incident around 5am, and are working with other emergency services and the local council to resolve the situation.

Cllr Dr Mahamed Hashi, Lambeth’s Cabinet Member for Safer Communities, said: “We are working to support impacted residents who need our help alongside the fire brigade and the police.

“We will continue providing this support until it’s safe for people to go back to their homes.

“I want to thank Hope Church on Tyer Street who have provided huge support to local people at a time of need.”