Hundreds of shoppers have been evacuated in the centre of Inverness following a gas leak from a freight train.

All railway lines going in and out of the city are now closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

The city’s Eastgate shopping centre and the nearby Morrisons supermarket have been evacuated.

In a statement, Scotland Network Rail said they were “working with the emergency services who are dealing with an incident involving a freight train at Inverness depot”.

The public has been asked to avoid the Millburn Road and Academy Street areas.

Gas firm SGN confirmed the gas escape involved a train carrying tanks that supply its network. In a statement, the company said it is working with Police Scotland and ScotRail to resolve the incident as quickly as possible.

British Transport Police said: “We were called to the line near Inverness railway station at 9.49am today to reports of a gas leak on board a freight train.

“Officers are currently in attendance alongside @fire_scot & @PoliceScotland. There are no reported injuries and precautionary cordon has been put in place.”

