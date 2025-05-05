Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The heartbroken family of a teenage boy who died in a fire at an industrial park have paid tribute to their “cheeky” and “loving” son.

Layton Carr, 14, died after the blaze broke out near Fairfield industrial park in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, on Friday evening.

Fourteen children – aged between 11 and 14 – have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Northumbria Police said.

In a statement, Layton’s family said: “Layton was such a kind, caring and loving boy. From the minute he was born it was obvious the character he would turn out to be.

“Layton was your typical 14-year-old lad, a cheeky, happy lad. Despite his cheeky side Layton had an absolute heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

open image in gallery Floral tributes left at the scene of the fire (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

“He was loved by all that met him, and it showed. He was a family boy that loved his mam and sisters more than anything in the world.”

Police were alerted to reports of the fire on Friday shortly after 8pm. The fire was extinguished a short time later but fears were raised for the missing teenager, who was believed to have been in the area at the time.

Earlier, the schoolboy was remembered as a “valued and much-loved” pupil by David Thompson, the head teacher of Hebburn Comprehensive School.

In a Facebook post, he spoke of the “tragic loss of one of our pupils,” and added: “Our school community is heartbroken.

“Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone. We extend our sincere condolences to Layton’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. As a school, we will rally together to support one another through this tragedy.”

open image in gallery The scene of a fire at Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead where a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

A police cordon was in place at the scene on Sunday and blue balloons in the shape of a number 14, along with floral tributes, were among the tributes placed by mourners.

One of the messages, pinned to a bunch of flowers, read: “Thank you for brightening up our lives. You will be missed beyond words.”

Another message said: “Rest in paradise, Layton. Always in our hearts. Fly high with the angels. Took too soon. Love you forever.”

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation has been urged to get in touch with Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth said: “My heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of Layton Carr at this devastating time.

“I’m being kept updated regularly by the Chief Constable and her team and would like to thank all emergency services involved in the response and ongoing inquiries.

“I know this will have come as a shock to the Bill Quay community and I echo officer requests for anyone with information to please get in touch with Northumbria Police.”