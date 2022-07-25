A disabled passenger who died after falling down an escalator at Gatwick Airport has been named as a “hard working” grandfather who “lived for his family”.

Gerardo Silano, 82, had been travelling home to Basingstoke from his native Italy last month when he decided to make his own way from an easyJet plane to the terminal rather than wait for assistance.

The father of three, who also had four grandchildren, collapsed on an escalator and fractured his spinal cord.

The airport said Mr Silano was one of three passengers with restricted mobility due to be helped off the aircraft and a member of staff was in the process of doing so.

It is understood members of easyJet cabin crew who witnessed the accident tried to provide medical assistance but were unable to save him.

Mr Silano had been returning from a visit to Naples with his wife Irma, 78, and son Paul, 49, when the incident happened.

Gatwick Airport said the incident was not due to staff shortages (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

His son Raffaele, 45, told The Sun: “Dad lived for us boys and mum and the grandkids. He was a super relaxed, very calm sort of guy.

“He was a massive football fan. He loved Man Utd and would go up to Old Trafford.

“For his eightieth birthday we booked a VIP trip in a box at the stadium and dad loved that day.”

He added: “Dad was a hard worker who spent his life doing manual work, but he was always smiling. He really enjoyed life.”

At the time of the incident, the airport said staff shortages were not a factor.

An airport spokesperson said: “This is a sad and tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family of the deceased.

“A member of Wilson James staff was waiting when the aircraft arrived and was in the process of disembarking the three PRM passengers when the incident occurred.

“Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident as has been claimed. It is normal for one staff member to disembark three passengers who require assistance by taking them one at a time the short distance to the waiting buggy.

“A formal investigation is currently underway and it would not be appropriate to comment further.”