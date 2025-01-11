Police release image of suspect after family’s luggage stolen from Gatwick Airport
Police say the victim was with his young family when the suitcase was stolen
Police have released an image of a man in connection with the theft of a family’s luggage from Gatwick Airport.
The suitcase, which contained Apple gadgets, laptops, house keys, a wallet with bank cards, Sony headphones, and scuba diving equipment, was taken while the family checked in at the airport’s South Terminal.
The man has been described as being in his 30s with a beard. He had been wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, black trainers, and a dark or brown baseball cap.
Police believe he boarded a bus to Crawley after the theft of the suitcase and attempted to use the stolen bank cards in the Langley Green area.
The alleged theft occurred between 11.35am and 11.50 am on 12 December at check-in area A. Officers have since reviewed CCTV footage and are urging the public to help identify the suspect.
Inspector Mark Robinson said: “[It] was distressing for the victim, who was with his young family at the time and seeking to embark on a holiday ahead of a busy festive period.
“We are issuing CCTV images of a man we wish to speak with in connection with our enquiries, anyone who can identify him is asked to come forward.”
