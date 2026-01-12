Gavin Robinson claims he ‘hasn’t tweeted’ since 2017 despite active X account

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has claimed he “hasn’t tweeted since 2017” despite having an active account on X.

Mr Robinson was asked if he would consider leaving X due to the recent reports its AI chatbot Grok created and shared sexualised images of children.

Regulator Ofcom has announced it has launched an investigation into the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

Speaking to reporters at Stormont on Monday, Mr Robinson said: “I personally haven’t tweeted since 2017 so if I have engaged with you on Twitter, it’s not been me personally, just so you know.

“What is being raised around Grok over the last number of days is the facility and the capacity of every AI system and there is clearly a vulnerability across social media on the proliferation of explicit content and engineered content that is fake, causing people problems.”

He added: “I’m not sure that Grok is any more of a troublesome platform than other examples of AI, though clearly the X association has brought it more to the fore.

“And so this does starkly bring in, and you hear it mentioned in this building from time to time, but it’s got to be a UK-wide position around the appropriate regulation, not just of existing technology and platforms, but the potentials in the future through AI.”

Mr Robinson has an active account on X, posting every several days.

His bio reads: “DUP Leader; Member of Parliament for East Belfast; Lord Mayor of Belfast 2012/13.”

The DUP leader faced criticism over his social media activity on the site in late 2025 when, after the verdict in the trial of Soldier F, he posted the flag of the Paratroop Regiment captioned: “I welcome today’s common sense judgement. Soldier F trial has been a painful and protracted process.”

When reminded of this by reporters, Mr Robinson said: “Nothing is tweeted without my approval. I just don’t need to see your reply to the things that I tweet, and that works for me.”

He added: “I don’t go on social media. I don’t look at the sort of nonsense that people concern themselves with.

“I don’t bother myself with the sort of insightful, informed replies that are very much the course of public discourse and political discourse on social media.”

Mr Robinson said: “My understanding of Grok is that the AI capacity of Grok is no different from other AI platforms.

“The ability to manipulate images or to proliferate explicit images is a problem.

“It’s a problem within the UK.

“It’s a problem elsewhere, and it needs regulation.

“That’s the point that I was making.”