Michelle McIlveen elected as DUP deputy leader
She will serve alongside Gavin Robinson who has been re-elected as DUP leader.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Former Stormont education minister Michelle McIlveen has been elected as DUP deputy leader to serve alongside re-elected leader Gavin Robinson.
While there had been some speculation around candidates for the role of deputy leader, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly earlier on Friday confirmed that she had not put her name forward for the position.
In a post on the social media network X, she said her focus is on her role as deputy First Minister.
DUP chairman Lord Morrow announced on Friday afternoon that Mr Robinson had been re-elected by the party as leader.
“Gavin has provided strong and steady leadership, and his re-election reflects the confidence and unity within our ranks as we continue to serve the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.
He also paid tribute to Ms McIlveen.
“Michelle has been a dedicated servant of our party and the wider Unionist cause for many years, bringing a wealth of experience, talent and commitment to everything she does,” he said.
“Her service in ministerial roles and her tireless advocacy for her constituents have demonstrated her capability and determination and the ethos with which she approaches public office.
“I have no doubt she will bring great energy to her new role, working alongside our leader to advance the values and priorities of the Democratic Unionist Party.”