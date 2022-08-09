Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Gay’ flamingo fathers raise abandoned chick as their own

Male pair took egg under their wings after it was rejected by biological parents at Whipsnade zoo

Charlotte Penketh-King
Tuesday 09 August 2022 16:20
Comments
<p>Hudson and Blaze took egg under their wings after it was rejected by its biological parents and then reared chick as their own</p>

Hudson and Blaze took egg under their wings after it was rejected by its biological parents and then reared chick as their own

(ZSL / SWNS)

Two flamingos dads are successfully raising an abandoned chick after keepers placed it in their shared nest.

Flamingo fathers Hudson and Blaze took the egg under their wings after it was rejected by its biological parents at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

The lone American flamingo egg was initially placed in an incubator at the UK’s largest zoo after the parents ditched the nest.

But keepers at the Bedfordshire zoo moved it into one shared by Hudson and Blaze, who they deemed the best candidates amongst the whole flamboyance - the collective term for a group of flamingos.

They sat tight on the egg until it hatched and have been taking exemplary care of their new baby ever since, keepers said.

Recommended

Bird team leader Tim Savage, said: “Flamingos usually work together, as a monogamous pair, to care for their eggs and subsequent chicks.

“Hudson and Blaze were the clear choice for the incubated egg, as they have always proved to be ideal parents.

“After the chick hatched in their nest, they sat with it for two weeks, keeping it warm and protecting it from other flamingos, who often squabble and shove around different nest sites.”

The baby chick is currently being raised on crop milk produced by the couple using the same hormone that regulates milk in mammals.

It is stimulated by the mother or father’s experience of sitting on an egg and watching the chick hatch.

Tim added: “Fluffy grey flamingo chicks are fed with bright red “crop milk,” which is made by both male and female parents.

“It is made in the linings of their digestive tract, and contains fat, protein and blood cells.

“You can often spot the new parents in a group, because they give so much of their own pigment to their chicks that they almost turn white!”

Same-sex flamingo pairs have been encountered before at the zoo, as have trios whereby a mixture of male and female birds share one nest.

Recommended

Penguins are also known to form same-sex pairings during breeding season.

SWNS

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in