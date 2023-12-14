Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Specialist police underwater search teams are scouring a river for a mother of three who vanished in Norwich city centre after leaving work early.

Police who found Gaynor Lord’s clothing and belongings in a park say it is likely she went into the water after she was last seen on Friday afternoon.

Officers, who say it is a stressful time for her family, hope CCTV footage will jog memories of anyone who may have seen her.

Gaynor Lord was seen at work at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store (PA)

The alert was raised when a woman’s possessions were found in Wensum Park in the city just after 8pm. Ms Lord was identified by items found in her handbag at the scene.

Ms Lord, who works at the city’s Jarrold store, had not been due to finish her shift until 4pm. But the footage shows the 55-year-old leaving the store at 2.46pm, then walking to and from the cathedral on Queens Street, before walking in St George’s Street at 3.49pm. At one point, she appears to be in a hurry.

She is then seen walking along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street, and finally up St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, the last sighting of her on CCTV.

Her clothing, including a white shirt and yellow tank top, as well as two rings, her mobile phone and glasses, were found in the park in various locations, police say.

Lord’s clothing, rings, mobile and glasses were found in the park (PA)

Her olive-coloured coat was discovered in the water.

Wensum Park has been closed off to the public since Saturday and specialist teams are carrying out extensive searches of the land and water, Norfolk police say.

Footage shows her moments before she vanished (PA)

“Police believe it is likely that Gaynor may have entered the water, and due to the location of where Gaynor’s clothing and possessions were found, this continues to be the area that’s the focus of searches,” a spokesperson said.

The force says it has searched the River Wensum with help from the marine unit, Norfolk fire and rescue service and the coastguard.

Underwater search teams from Lincolnshire Police have also been called in to help the search.

Police have released footage hoping to the jog the public’s memory (PA)

Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold said: “Today we are releasing the footage of Gaynor’s last-known steps on Friday afternoon before she went missing.

“We hope this will help to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen her in the city that afternoon or who may have footage of her journey.

“We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds, which she enters at 2.50pm and leaves at 3.23pm.

Lord is described as white and 5ft 6in tall with a shoulder length bob (Norfolk Constabulary)

“It’s not clear where she goes inside the cathedral grounds during this time, so we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her there.

“We are continuing our extensive searches but would appeal to the public to come forward with any information which may help to find Gaynor. In the footage, you can clearly see what she was wearing when she went missing.

“This is a particularly stressful time for her family and specialist officers continue to provide support.”

Ms Lord is described as white and 5ft 6in tall. She was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with a large olive-coloured coat and a scarf. She has blonde shoulder-length hair in a bob.

Footage shows her carrying her coat before reaching the cathedral, but she put it on shortly before leaving the grounds.