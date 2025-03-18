Civilian deaths from strikes on Gaza ‘appalling’, says Foreign Office minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Civilian deaths from Israel’s latest air strikes on Gaza have been branded “appalling” by a Foreign Office minister.

Lord Collins of Highbury’s comments came after the surprise bombardment on Tuesday shattered a ceasefire that had been in place since January, threatening to fully reignite the 17-month-old war.

According to hospital officials, at least 413 Palestinians have been killed, including women and children.

Lord Collins told the House of Lords: “We do not want to see a return to fighting.

“The reported civilian casualties resulting from these strikes are appalling.

“Our priority is urging all parties to return urgently to dialogue and to ensuring the ceasefire agreement is implemented in full and becomes permanent.

“The fighting must stop, hostages must be released and civilians must be protected, including those who have returned home during the ceasefire.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes after Hamas refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli officials said the operation is open-ended and expected to expand.

Indeed, Mr Netanyahu’s office has said Israel will now “act against Hamas with increasing military strength”.

Lord Collins emphasised that the UK Government’s focus is on returning to the ceasefire.

He said: “The situation in Gaza has been horrific, but there is no doubt the events that caused those hostages being taken were also horrific.

“And also we’ve got to think about the levels of sexual violence that those hostages were also put to.

“There is no escaping the fact that, actually, we have to focus on the future.

“We have to ensure that we get proper aid and support into the occupied territories and Gaza and we actually have to focus on a much longer-term solution, which this ceasefire agreement gave.

“There were stages, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but all our diplomatic efforts are going to be focused on that.”

He added: “All our efforts are diplomatically engaged with both neighbouring countries and the US, and all others, to ensure that the parties to the ceasefire return to the table and implement the commitments they made.

“That’s essential, that’s how we will see the release of the hostages and we will see aid get back into Gaza. That’s our priority, absolutely.”

The news of the strikes comes after Israel cut off food, medicine, fuel, electricity and other supplies to Gaza two weeks ago to try to pressure Hamas to accept a new hostage release proposal.

The UK Government has said that Israel blocking aid presents a “clear risk” of breaching international humanitarian law.

Lord Collins refused to comment on whether the UK would introduce any sanctions on Israel for these actions.

He told peers: “I do think it is important to focus diplomatically on ensuring a return to the ceasefire agreement and that then at least we can get the aid into Gaza.”

Several peers put pressure on the Government to take a stronger stance against Israel’s actions.

Labour backbencher Lord Grocott said: “Isn’t the overwhelming natural reaction to the news we’ve heard today to say, how much longer must this slaughter continue?

“And if we add the 400 deaths that are being reported so far to the 48,000 that have already taken place, including 11,000 children and several hundred children under the age of 12 months, who presumably are not members of Hamas… if this doesn’t include serious breaches of international humanitarian law, then it’s time that someone started rewriting the humanitarian law lawbook.”

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Lord Purvis of Tweed called the civilian casualties “unacceptable” and raised the issue of a far-right party returning to Mr Netanyahu’s government, which originally left after the ceasefire was agreed.

Lord Purvis called for “targeted actions against the extremist members of the Israeli government who have rejoined the cabinet”.

However, others argued that Hamas is to blame for the resumed violence, and emphasised the need for them to return the remaining 58 hostages.

Conservative peer Baroness Foster of Oxton said: “Those who are really guilty of breaching the ceasefire numerous times and continue to do so are the Hamas terrorists and their cohort’s many psychopaths in Gaza.

“These people are guilty of war crimes, breaching the Geneva Conventions and many other crimes that they perpetrated on October 7 and since then.”