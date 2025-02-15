Irish emergency humanitarian assistance for Gaza to be delivered next week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emergency shelter and food funded by Ireland will be delivered in Gaza next week, the deputy Irish premier has said.

Simon Harris made the announcement ahead of meeting Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

The pair will discuss the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages, the need for urgent increases in humanitarian assistance aand how Ireland can assist, “and crucially a discussion around the reconstruction, governance and security of Gaza”, a spokesman for the Tanaiste said.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Harris said: “I know the world is relieved to see the fragile ceasefire holding.

“It is essential everyone works tirelessly to ensure the ceasefire remains in place and is fully adhered to by all.

“It is also vital that we begin to prepare for the reconstruction of Gaza and how the international community can assist in plans for a future that is secure for both the people of Israel and Palestine and the advancement of a two-state solution.

“I know I join with people across Ireland in urging the release of all hostages, the cessation of all violence and a major surge in humanitarian assistance which is so urgently needed.

“I’m therefore pleased that today I will be in a position to announce that emergency food and shelter assistance funded by Ireland will be delivered in Gaza next week.”

The Tanaiste will also meet his counterpart, the Ukrainian foreign affairs minister Andrii Sybiha‎, and reiterate Ireland’s support for Ukraine.

It is one of 11 bilateral meetings for the Tanaiste on Saturday.