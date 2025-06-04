Parliament moves closer to setting up Iraq war-style inquiry into Gaza conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Chilcot-style inquiry would uncover the “murky history of what’s gone on” in Gaza, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

Parliament moved a step closer to setting up a probe after MPs agreed that the Gaza (Independent Public Inquiry) Bill should be listed for a debate later this year.

The draft new law would “require the inquiry to consider any UK military, economic or political co-operation with Israel since October 2023”, the month when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel and killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 others.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has seen more than 54,000 people in Gaza killed, according to the territory’s health ministry.

“Our future history books will report with shame those that had the opportunity to stop this carnage but failed to act to achieve it, and so we will continue our campaigns in this House and outside because we’re appalled at what is happening,” the former Labour Party leader told the Commons.

Mr Corbyn, the Independent MP for Islington North, had earlier said: “In the aftermath of the Iraq war, several attempts were made to establish an inquiry surrounding the conduct of the British military operations.

“The government of the day spent many years resisting those attempts and those demands for an inquiry, however, they could not prevent the inevitable and in 2016 we had the publication of the Chilcot Inquiry, which Sir John Chilcot had undertaken over several years.”

Mr Corbyn added that when he was the Labour leader, when the 12-volume report came out, he “apologised on behalf of the Labour Party for the catastrophic decision to go to war in Iraq” and added: “History is now repeating itself.”

He warned that “human beings have endured a level of horror and inhumanity that should haunt us all forever – entire families wiped out, limbs strewn across the street, mothers screaming for their children buried under the rubble, human beings torn to pieces, doctors performing amputations without anaesthetic, children picking grass and dirt from the ground thinking they might find something edible to eat”.

Mr Corbyn alleged that the UK had a “highly influential role in Israel’s military operations”, including by supplying weapons, and also said a future inquiry should seek the “truth regarding the role of British military bases in Cyprus” and Government “legal advice over an assessment of genocide”.

He said the inquiry would uncover the “murky history of what’s gone on, the murky arms sales and the complicity in appalling acts of genocide”.

Deputy Speaker Nus Ghani called “order” when several MPs applauded, as Mr Corbyn presented his Bill.

The Bill will be listed for its next debate on July 4.