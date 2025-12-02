UK slams Gaza aid delays as tents for displaced take months to arrive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 1,000 UK-supplied tents have finally entered Gaza, the Foreign Office announced, following months of significant delays.

A total of 1,100 tents passed through the Kerem Shalom border crossing on Tuesday, with additional deliveries expected later this week.

The Foreign Office stated that the prolonged hold-up was resolved through international efforts to expand humanitarian aid access.

These tents are anticipated to provide crucial shelter for 12,000 people as winter conditions worsen in the territory, where 92 per cent of homes have been destroyed or damaged by the conflict.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the situation in Gaza was "dire" and the arrival of the tents was "welcome news" but "only one step".

A Palestinian walks through a mud puddle at a temporary tent encampment flooded by a heavy rainfall in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip ( AP )

She said: "Parents have been trying to shelter their children under broken roofs and open skies.

"These tents will provide a lifeline to thousands of people needing shelter, protecting them from the cold winds and relentless rain turning rubble into mud."

Calling for more aid to be allowed into Gaza, Ms Cooper added: "Earlier this year I saw yet another consignment of aid stuck at the border in Jordan. This cannot be allowed to continue.

"The arrival of these tents shows the scale of potential impact when our aid gets in, and we will continue to do all we can to urge unhindered humanitarian access, the opening of all the crossings, the implementation of the peace plan, and a path to peace."

Jonathan Veitch, Unicef special representative in Palestine, said conditions in Gaza were "extremely difficult", particularly for children, adding: "Much more is needed."

Meanwhile, both Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire agreed in October.