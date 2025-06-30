GB News announces expansion into the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GB News is expanding into the US with a new live nightly show hosted by Bev Turner.

The news channel, launched in 2021, will open a new bureau in Washington DC as it launches its services across the Atlantic.

The two-hour programme will begin in September from a studio “close to the White House” and will “bring British audiences closer than ever to the political news which unfolds each day in America”.

The programme will feature “headline-making exclusives, thought-provoking interviews with major figures, and in-depth analysis of the Trump presidency as well as stories from across the US”, according to GB News.

The move includes an extension of GB News’ distribution across the US, with content to be made available free to American audiences.

Turner said: “With the gutsiest guests and the most iconic backdrops, I intend to keep viewers up late. Fronting the next stage of GB News’s evolution is both a huge honour and an immense responsibility, and I cannot wait to represent the people’s channel on a global stage.

“We will be disrupting the late-night TV space as the next day’s papers land in the UK and America’s prime-time analysis gears up. This affords us the chance to deliver a unique UK-USA hybrid of political, cultural and social issues from the start-line of global politics.

“We will fulfil the need for a British voice with an international perspective to help our viewers get a sense of who’s really on their side.

“Tapping into Washington’s heartbeat and delivering real-time perspective with editorial edge, the show will be alive, and a conversation that’s punchy, intelligent and unmissable. What happens in DC reverberates in GB and we will capture every moment.

“Our highly engaged British audience understands how events in the US are directly impacting government policy and living standards here.

“We have a job to do: bridging the gap between British and American politics in the fearless style that typifies GB News.

“We will include the very best guests that Washington has to offer, alongside quintessentially British voices in an unparalleled assessment of events on both sides of the Atlantic.

“This isn’t just a media experiment, this is a market intervention. And I look forward to leading it from the front.”

Turner, 51, who began presenting her own show on GB News in 2022, previously hosted a talk show on LBC and has appeared on ITV’s This Morning and Good Morning Britain.

Michael Booker, GB News editorial director, said: “This is a huge moment for GB News as we grow our presence and deliver more of the fearless journalism that defines us.

“The world’s biggest political story is playing out in Washington, and its impact is being felt daily in towns and cities across Britain.

“More than ever before, what happens in the USA is having huge consequences, both socially and economically, for the people of Britain.

“We’ve seen time and again this year that a decision made on one day in Washington DC is felt the next day in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

“It’s essential the people’s channel is right there, reporting live, asking the tough questions, and telling it like it is.

“While others scale back on live free coverage, GB News is investing in our content.

“Our new Washington investment, our expanded programming and our brilliant on-the-ground team will ensure we’re not just reporting on the story but that we’re right at the heart of it.”