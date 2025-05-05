Never-before-see spy letters reveal GCHQ role in VE Day before end of war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Declassified documents offer a glimpse into the pivotal role of Britain's GCHQ in the VE Day announcement, revealing the behind-the-scenes efforts and palpable excitement surrounding the momentous occasion.

Released 80 years after the end of WWII fighting in Europe, these papers showcase the intelligence agency's involvement in disseminating the news. Among the collection is a letter from General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander, communicating through naval channels to the GCHQ's Deputy Director.

The messages relay that the German high command had signed an “unconditional surrender”.

The document, timestamped 8.30am on May 7, 1945, instructs Allied expeditionary forces to “cease all offensive operations” but states that troops should remain in their present positions.

The document states: “Due to difficulties of communication there may be some delay in similar orders reaching enemy troops, so full defensive precautions would be taken.”

open image in gallery ( A document dated 4/5/1945 from former GCHQ Director Sir Edward Travis that talks of impending Victory in Europe Day )

The bottom of the document includes the instruction that “no repeat, no release” is to be made to the press.

The document also features annotations by the officer who had transcribed the message. At the bottom of the letter, a note reads: “and u can jollu well RD TT plse”.

RD TT likely stands for read top-to-toe, with the addition showing the excitement felt by the operator who had the privilege of passing on the news.

The voices of intelligence officials, charged with holding vital top-secret information and working under secrecy, rarely feature in historical accounts.

open image in gallery ( GCHQ/PA Wire )

GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler said: “We know that intelligence had a significant part to play in VE Day and bringing World War Two to a close, and I’m proud that our predecessors at GCHQ were part of that.

She added: “It is also a powerful reminder of how those who worked so diligently and selflessly in the past paved the way for our future, and the world we live in today.

“It is with great pride that we pay homage to them today.”

The second document in the cache is a letter written and signed by then-GC&CS (GCHQ) director Sir Edward Travis to his staff, stating that “no congratulatory, greetings or other Victory telegrams will be sent from GC&CS on VE Day or subsequently without the Director’s prior approval”.

The letter is dated May 4 1945, four days before VE Day.

It shows us that intelligence heads and the staff working at GCHQ were some of the first to know that the end of the war would soon be announced.