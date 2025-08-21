Top GCSE grades increase as boys narrow gap on girls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GCSE results this year present a mixed picture, with a slight increase in the proportion of top grades awarded across the UK, even as the number of entries achieving a standard pass has marginally declined.

Students in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland received their exam results on Thursday, marking a crucial step towards their next educational or training pathways.

More than one in five (21.9 per cent) UK GCSE entries secured the highest marks – at least a grade 7 or an A – a marginal rise of 0.1 percentage points from last year's 21.8 per cent.

This figure also surpasses the 20.8 per cent recorded in 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

The proportion of entries getting at least a 4 or a C grade – considered a "standard pass" – has fallen from 67.6 per cent in 2024 to 67.4 per cent this year – a drop of 0.2 percentage points,

However, this remains marginally higher than the 67.3 per cent seen in 2019. These national figures, published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), cover all GCSE entries from the three nations.

A notable trend highlighted in this year's results is the narrowing of the gap between girls and boys at the top grades, reaching its tightest point this century.

open image in gallery ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Nearly a quarter (24.5 per cent) of girls’ GCSE entries were awarded at least a grade 7/A compared to almost a fifth of boys’ entries (19.4 per cent) – a 5.1 percentage point gap.

This is the narrowest lead enjoyed by girls since at least 2000, which is the earliest archive data available.

Meanwhile, 70.5 per cent of girls’ GCSE entries were awarded at least a grade 4/C compared to 64.3 per cent of boys’ entries – a 6.2 percentage point gap.

The overall rate for grades 1/G or above is 97.9 per cent, which is the same as 2024 but is down on 98.3 per cent in 2019.

Sir Ian Bauckham, chief regulator at Ofqual, England’s exams regulator, said this year’s GCSE results are “stable” in comparison to the past two years – when grading returned to pre-pandemic levels in England.

He said the differences this year are “natural variation” that would be seen between any year.

Sir Ian told the PA news agency: “The standard of work required to achieve a grade seven or a grade four at GCSE is the same this year as it was last year, and what we’re seeing is statistically insignificant changes at those key grades from last year to this year.

“That means basically that the underlying pattern, the underlying standard of performance amongst students from last year to this year, is stable.”

open image in gallery ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

On the gender gap, Sir Ian told PA: “What we see today in the results is a very small apparent narrowing of the gap in performance between boys and girls.

“It’s important for people to understand that there is still a gap in the performance of boys and girls, but what we can say is that it doesn’t appear to be growing at the moment.”

In England, Ofqual brought GCSE grading standards back in line with pre-Covid levels in 2023 and exam regulators in Wales and Northern Ireland returned to pre-pandemic grading last year.

The move came after Covid-19 led to an increase in top GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

Many of the pupils who are receiving their GCSE results this summer were in Year 6 when schools closed because of the pandemic.

Education leaders have warned that these pupils, who moved from primary to secondary school in the middle of the pandemic, have faced a series of challenges – including school attendance issues and cost-of-living pressures.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said this cohort of students had shown “remarkable resilience” despite the disruption to their education.

While traditional A*-G grades are used in Northern Ireland and Wales, in England these have been replaced with a 9-1 system, where 9 is the highest.

A 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade and a 7 is broadly equivalent to an A.

open image in gallery ( PA Wire )

In England, many students who do not secure at least a grade 4 – which is considered a “standard pass” – in English and/or maths GCSE are required to retake the subjects during post-16 education.

Overall UK entries for GCSEs have dropped slightly – down 0.4 per cent on 2024, according to JCQ data.

A breakdown of the data shows that while 16-year-olds still make up the vast majority of students taking GCSEs, entries from this group are down 1.4 per cent on last year.

Entries from students aged 17 and over are up 12.1 per cent to 482,402 compared with 430,377 in 2024.

Education leaders have called for the Government’s policy of compulsory resits in the two subjects at GCSE to be scrapped.

Jill Duffy, chief executive of OCR exam board, said: “Nearly a quarter of GCSE maths and English entries are resits. This is an all-time high.

“Less than a fifth of resitting students achieved the grade 4 they need to break out of the resit cycle. This is a resit crisis.

“Tinkering at the edges of policy won’t fix this. We need fundamental reform to maths and English secondary education – especially at Key Stage 3 – to support those who fall behind in these crucial subjects.”

“Boys are slowly catching up with girls, but the GCSE attainment gap remains significant.”

More than 360,500 Level 1 and 2 vocational and technical qualification (VTQ) results have also been awarded to pupils.