Thousands await GCSE results across Northern Ireland

Thousands of young people across Northern Ireland are set to receive their GCSE results today.

Scores of students will also receive vocational qualification results.

Last year around a third of the 32,018 students in the region who received GCSEs results achieved a grade A or better.

Last Thursday, more than 25,000 students across the region received their AS and A-level examination results, with 30.4% of entries having achieved the top A* to A grades.

Northern Ireland continued to outperform other parts of the UK in the A-level results last week with nearly 86% of pupils in the region receiving an A* to C grade, while the figures for England and Wales were just under 78%.

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald has urged students receiving results today and their parents/carers to make use of the advice and guidance offered by her department’s Careers Service.

“Making informed decisions following your exam results is crucial in helping you consider the next step on your journey,” she said.

“No matter what your results were, there are many opportunities available to you and I would urge you to examine these fully.

“You may wish to remain at school, or you might want to explore further education courses, start an apprenticeship or training programme or go into employment – my department’s Careers Service can provide you with all the help and guidance you need.

“Whatever choice you make, I want to pass on my very best wishes for the future.”

Young people and parents can find useful information on the Careers Service website at www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/careers.