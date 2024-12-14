Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hundreds of shooting stars are once again lighting up the night sky across parts of England, in one of the last major meteor showers of the year.

The Geminid meteor shower was visible in the early hours of Saturday morning, with streaks of white were spotted from Northumberland to Somerset.

Striking photos from keen stargazers revealed the beautiful celestial scene, which will return to British skies on Saturday night into Sunday - and continue to be active until December 20.

The shower - one of the most active of the year - is currently peaking and stargazers are seizing the opportunity to potentially witness dozens of shooting stars in the space of just hours.

open image in gallery Photographer Lee Reid captured a shot of the Geminid meteor shower over Lindisfarne in Northumberland (Lee Reid/PA) ( PA Media )

Photographer Lee Reid drove an hour from his home in Newcastle to Lindisfarne in Northumberland, where a clear patch of sky allowed him to watch the shower.

“I could actually see the meteors on drive up, and I was getting, obviously, quite excited,” Mr Reid said. “Lindisfarne seems to be my lucky spot… behind me was cloud but a big portion of the skies, at sort of 5.30am in the north east region was clear.

“It’s amazing because when you’re planning things for a few days and hoping and praying for some clear skies… so it’s good when a plan comes together.”

Known as a “meteor storm” due to the intensity of the shower, the Geminids are one of the “most spectacular meteor showers of the year”, physics research fellow Dr Minjae Kim at the University of Warwick said.

open image in gallery A man watches a meteor during the Geminid meteor shower (PA) ( PA Archive )

Alongside the Quadrantids, the Geminid meteor showers are they only which don’t originate from a comet. The shooting stars which you can see lighting up the night sky can be caused by asteroid particles as small as a grain of sand, Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG) said.

What’s the best way to see the Geminids?

The Geminid meteor shower has been known to produce a peak of more than 150 meteors per hour, according to RMG. In reality, the number which can be seen is significantly less.

Unfortunately for this year’s shower - which is peaking on 14th and 15th December - the moon is full, meaning viewing conditions aren’t favourable.

But it is still your best chance to see a meteor shower all year. The museum advises that you bring a comfy chair and wrap up warm, as watching meteors is ultimately a “waiting game”.

Binoculars and telescopes aren’t necessary as the meteors can be seen with the naked eye. But don’t expect to see them as soon as you step outside - you will need to wait for your eyes to adjust to the dark.

Don’t look at the moon or the stars. Instead, watch the darkest areas of the sky for the best chance of spotting a meteor.

Avoiding all light pollution around you - including street lights, roads, and your home - gives you the best chance of spotting a meteor. Although meteors are visible across the night sky, they will often appear to originate from the Gemini constellation, RMG added.

Find a wide open space to give you the largest possible view of the sky, get comfortable, and wait for the nighttime spectacle to begin.