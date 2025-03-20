Consumer confidence stabilises as Gen Z prepares to spend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consumer confidence has stabilised after February’s record low amid predictions by Gen Z that they are ready to increase their spending, figures show.

Consumer expectations for the state of the economy over the next three months improved slightly, but remains at minus 35, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Opinium data.

Expectations for consumers’ personal financial situations also improved, albeit to minus 10, while confidence in personal spending on retail rose to a relatively healthy zero, up from minus five last month, driven by plans for DIY and home improvements.

Gen Z – those aged 18 to 27 – expect to spend more than the previous three months in every category, while Gen X – 44 to 59 year olds – are planning the biggest cuts to spending for most items except for food, the poll found.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Consumer confidence stabilised this month after February’s record low. This was coupled with an increase in spending expectations for the three months ahead, both for retail spending and spending more generally.

“The spring statement is an opportunity for Government to inject some confidence back into the economy.

“In a matter of weeks, retailers grapple with the reality of billions in extra costs from the increases to employer national insurance and the national living wage.

“This £5 billion in new costs will give many no option but to push prices up. Food inflation is likely to hit 5% by the end of the year, and with further costs from the new packaging tax and implementation of the Employment Rights Bill, prices risk being pushed up further.

“Without a much-needed confidence boost from Government, the scale of new costs will see retail investment fall further, holding back future growth in the economy.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between March 4-7.