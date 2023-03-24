Gene-edited food development now legal in England

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gene-edited food can now be developed commercially in England after a change in the law.

The process involves altering the genetic material of an organism’s DNA to enhance certain characteristics.

The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments do not permit the commercial use of gene editing.

The new law will allow farmers to grow crops which are drought and disease resistant, reduce use of fertilisers and pesticides, and help breed animals that are protected from catching harmful diseases, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

Gene-editing in England had been covered under the same tight regulation that has restricted the commercial development of genetically modified (GM) crops under EU law, but Brexit has enabled the Westminster government to relax the rules for the newer technology.

Gene-edited tomato next to a regular tomato (John Innes Centre/PA)

The move will only allow genetic changes that could also have been produced naturally or through traditional crossbreeding programmes already in use, in contrast to GM which can involve the introduction of genes from other species.

Defra’s Chief Scientific Adviser Gideon Henderson said: “This is an important time for agricultural science.

“The ability to use gene editing to make precise, targeted changes to the genetic code of organisms, in a way that can mimic traditional breeding, enables development of new crop varieties that are more resistant to pests, healthier to eat, and more resilient to drought and heat as climate changes.”

Food minister Mark Spencer said: “The Genetic Technology Act is fantastic news for British consumers and farmers. Precision Breeding technologies are the future of food production not just at home, but around the world, and this Act will put our nation at the forefront of this revolution.

“Some 40% of crops globally are lost every year to floods, pests and other external events, and this new law will unlock our agri-biotech industry to support resilient food production for decades to come.”

Critics of genetically altered food have expressed concerns that gene-edited crops will not have to go through the extensive testing required of GM foods in the EU, which may result in the introduction of toxins and allergens into the food chain.

Pat Thomas of Beyond GM said removing regulations on food and the environment could see “looming disaster on the horizon.”

The new act will not require gene-edited food to be labelled, something that has caused concern for critics about how GE food from England will be prevented from entering other parts of the UK, where it is still banned.