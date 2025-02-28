Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa could have been dead for weeks before being found

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa could have been dead for days or even weeks when investigators found their bodies, according to a Santa Fe County sheriff.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza, speaking to US network NBC’s Today show on Friday, said investigators are now trying to work out the last time the pair were seen.

He said finding out who they spoke to last was “a challenge because they were very private individuals” and added that post-mortem examination results could take months.

Oscar-winning film star Hackman, 95, and his wife, 65, were found dead, along with one of their dogs, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday, and police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

Mr Mendoza told Today there were several conflicting stories about which doors were locked at the house – he said several were unlocked and a rear door was open, which allowed two dogs that survived to go in and out.

He also said he thought the front door was closed but unlocked.

An inventory from the search of the couple’s home said that a pill bottle had been found open, with pills scattered next to Ms Arakawa.

It comes after preliminary findings from a medical investigation found Hackman and his wife suffered “no external trauma”.

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said: “In the early hours of Thursday, February 27 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI).

“An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.”

The official results of the post-mortem examinations and toxicology reports are pending and the manner and cause of death have not yet been determined, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Two other dogs were found alive at the property, one inside and one outside.

The alarm had been raised by a maintenance person doing pest control at the property, who was concerned because he had not seen the couple, police said.

New Mexico Gas Company tested gas lines in and around the home after the bodies were discovered, according to a search warrant, and while no signs of problems were found, a detective noted that people exposed to gas leaks or carbon monoxide may not show signs of poisoning.

Carbon monoxide and other toxicology test results are pending.

While there was no “immediate” evidence of foul play, detectives confirmed the investigation was in its “preliminary” stages.

“There was no indication of a struggle,” Mr Mendoza told the media.

“There was no indication of anything that was missing from the home or disturbed that would be an indication that there was a crime that had occurred.”

In a 911 call, a maintenance worker said he was unable to get inside the house when asked if the people inside were breathing.

“I have no idea,” he said.

“I am not inside the house. It’s closed. It’s locked. I can’t go in. But I can see she’s laying down on the floor from the window.”

Hackman’s body was found in a mud room, and his wife was found next to a space heater in a bathroom, detectives said in the warrant.

Hackman’s daughters Elizabeth and Leslie, and his granddaughter Annie, said they will miss the actor “sorely” and are “devastated by the loss”.

A statement to the PA news agency said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

Hackman and his wife, a classical pianist, married in 1991.