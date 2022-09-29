More than 80,000 people sign petition demanding early general election

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 80,000 people have signed a government petition calling for an immediate general election “to end the chaos of the current government”.

The petition was launched before Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget on Friday, which subsequently prompted the pound to drop to a record low against the dollar and rare interventions from the IMF and the Bank of England.

“The chaos engulfing the UK government is unprecedented,” petition organiser Darrin Charlesworth said.

“War rages in Ukraine; the Northern Ireland Protocol has further damaged our relationship with Europe; recession looms; the UK itself may cease to exist as Scotland seeks independence. This is the greatest set of challenges we have seen in our lifetimes,” the organiser added before calling for the public to decide “who leads us through this turmoil.”

After days of silence, prime minister Liz Truss on Thursday insisted her mini-Budget package is “the right plan”, despite the turmoil in the markets which followed.

She said the package unveiled by the chancellor on Friday has “put this country on a better trajectory for the long-term”, but admitted that higher growth “will not come overnight”.

In a round of interviews with BBC local radio stations, she blamed the global situation - including the war in Ukraine - for the UK’s economic problems.

But on BBC Radio Bristol, presenter James Hanson retorted: “This isn’t just about Putin. Your chancellor on Friday opened up the stable door and spooked the horses so much you can almost see the economy being dragged behind them.”

Short of a call for an early general election, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday urged Ms Truss to recall parliament to address the financial crisis after the Bank of England’s announcement that it was buying government bonds to calm the market.

“The move by the Bank of England is very serious,” Sir Keir said at the Labour conference. “And I think many people will now be extremely worried about their mortgage, about prices going up, and now about their pensions.

“The government has clearly lost control of the economy.”

He added: “What the government needs to do now is recall parliament and abandon this budget before any more damage is done.”

Liberal Democrats also said parliament should be recalled to discuss action on ensuring financial stability. Lib Dems spokesperson called the government “totally blinded by ideology” amid the market turmoil.

“Truss and Kwarteng have been in government for three weeks and the IMF has already been forced to issue a statement on their reckless economic policy,” Ms Olney said.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Commons should be recalled to address the economic turmoil.

She said the UK was in the “grip of (a) rapidly deteriorating economic crisis.” The emergency intervention by the Bank of England to “reduce damage” from the government’s policies was “extraordinary,” she said before adding “where even is PM” as she called for conference recess to be curtailed.

On 20 September, the government responded to the petition: “The UK is a Parliamentary democracy and the Conservative Party remains the majority party. The prime minister has pledged to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations.”