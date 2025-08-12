Drawing of pet squirrel by King George III’s would-be assassin to go on display

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An illustration of a pet squirrel by the would-be assassin of King George III is to go on display for the first time at the world’s oldest psychiatric hospital.

The early 19th century drawing, which was accompanied by an ode about the pet, was created by James Hadfield and will be exhibited at Bethlem Museum Of The Mind in London.

Hadfield attempted to shoot King George III at London’s Drury Lane Theatre but missed and was arrested on the spot.

Epitaph, Of My Poor Jack, Squirrel, is one of many pet epitaphs by Hadfield, who was a patient at Bethlem. He suffered delusions about the end of the world and became convinced he must sacrifice himself to save mankind.

Parliament rushed through an act to ensure Hadfield was treated as a “criminal lunatic” and consigned to Bethlem.

Hadfield spent the remaining 41 years of his life in a cell at the hospital, where he was allowed pets and attracted many visitors, who he sold his epitaphs to.

The piece is one of three versions the museum holds, with this version, which says Jack died in an accidental fall after being startled by a cat, having never been on display before.

Following the attempted assassination in 1800, Hadfield’s lawyer successfully argued that he was a “religious maniac” who was “incurably insane” and not responsible for his actions.

The drawing will be displayed as part of an exhibition, Between Sleeping And Waking: Hospital Dreams And Visions.

Also on show will be artwork by Boris Johnson’s mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl, and the dream diaries of psychiatrist Dr Edward Hare.

Colin Gale, director of Bethlem Museum Of The Mind, said: “Between Sleeping And Waking has opened up exciting perspectives on artworks, many of which have been in storage for years.

“It is striking that an entire spectrum of dreams identified by sleep researchers is reflected within our museum’s collections.”

Between Sleeping And Waking: Hospital Dreams And Visions will run from August 14 to November 22 at the museum, and entry is free.