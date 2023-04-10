Mother’s heartbreaking tribute to ‘precious boy’ who died while swimming in canal
George Lund was in the water with friends in the Stourton area of Leeds on Saturday when tragedy struck
A mother has paid tribute to her teenage son who died swimming in a canal over the Easter weekend.
The 14-year-old, named locally as George Lund, was in the water with friends in the Stourton area of Leeds on Saturday afternoon when he got into difficulty.
His friends called the emergency services, and after a search of the canal the boy was pulled from the water about an hour and a half later. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
George’s devastated mother was among those to have left heartbreaking messages on the banks of the canal today, which is lined with floral tributes, cards and a teddy bear.
“My precious baby boy, rest in eternal peace. Until we meet again. Mum loves you forever and always. Forever 14,” her card read.
She was supported by relatives as she visited the lock near to where George died on Saturday afternoon.
“I love and miss you so much my gorgeous baby boy. I just need you back,” his mother also wrote on Facebook.
Another card left at the scene reads: “Smudgey bum, words can’t describe how much you will be missed. Love you lots, from Auntie Jam.”
A third read: “George Thomas Robert Lee Lund, I am so lost without you, my heart is broken, I love you all around the world and back again.
“Til we meet again. RIP.”
Friends have also paid tribute to the “lovely young man” on social media.
One well-wisher wrote: “He was only 14, found his first love and everything. He had his life ahead of him. Gone too soon.”
Another wrote: “Gone too soon. You were far too young and such a lovely young man. I hope you’re at peace wherever you are watching over your family.”
A third added: “Wonderful and very polite lad, will be sadly missed. RIP young man. Much love to his family and girlfriend at this sad time.”
The tragedy came as Britons flocked to parks, beaches and beauty spots over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy the spring weather.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 4.32pm on Saturday, police received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds. Emergency services attended and recovered a teenage male from the water.
“He received medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”
