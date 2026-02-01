George Mitchell’s name to be dropped from scholarship over Epstein links

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The name of former US senator George Mitchell is to be dropped from a scholarship programme because of his links with the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The US-Ireland Alliance said that the George J Mitchell Scholarship Programme would no longer bear his name.

Mr Mitchell chaired the negotiations which led to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which largely ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

The US-Ireland Alliance said its board of directors had unanimously agreed to drop the former senator’s name “due to new information that has come to light as part of the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein by the department of justice on Friday”.

The scholarship sends US postgraduate students to Irish universities and was set up to honour Mr Mitchell for his work in Northern Ireland.

Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, said: “We are extremely proud of the programme and the scholars, and this turn of events in no way diminishes their achievements or our commitment to keeping them connected to the island, the alliance, and each other.

“This decision allows us to focus on our mission to strengthen the ties between the US and the island of Ireland.

“Given the current state of the relationship, that is more important than ever.”

Mr Mitchell has previously said he regrets having met and known Epstein and said he had no knowledge of any of his illegal actions.