Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British professional horse rider dies during international tournament in Devon

Georgie Campbell suffered a fatal accident during the Bicton International Horse Trials

Harry Stedman
Sunday 26 May 2024 19:44
(Brian Lawless/PA)
(Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

A British equestrian horse rider has died after a fall at trials in Devon, British Eventing has announced.

Professional rider Georgie Campbell (GBR) died while competing at The Bicton International Horse Trials, a four-day event taking place from Thursday to Sunday.

Governing body British Eventing said in a statement on Sunday: “It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, on Sunday 26 May 2024.

“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b, however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.

“The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.”

Devon and Cornwall Police and South Western Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in