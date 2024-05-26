British professional horse rider dies during international tournament in Devon

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A British equestrian horse rider has died after a fall at trials in Devon, British Eventing has announced.

Professional rider Georgie Campbell (GBR) died while competing at The Bicton International Horse Trials, a four-day event taking place from Thursday to Sunday.

Governing body British Eventing said in a statement on Sunday: “It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, on Sunday 26 May 2024.

“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b, however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.

“The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.”

Devon and Cornwall Police and South Western Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.