Gerry Adams suffered ‘unjustified’ attack through BBC allegation, court hears

Gerry Adams’ reputation as a “peacemaker” suffered an “unjustified” attack when the BBC broadcast an allegation that he had sanctioned the murder of an informer, a civil case has been told.

Barrister for Mr Adams, Tom Hogan SC, accused the BBC of “reckless” and “arrogant” behaviour, and believing it could say anything about Mr Adams.

The former Sinn Fein president entered the witness box at the end of the first day of the defamation case in Dublin High Court, where he described his early political awakenings in Belfast in the 1960s.

The ex-MP launched the case after claims were made in a BBC Northern Ireland Spotlight programme in 2016 over who sanctioned the killing of British spy Denis Donaldson.

Sinn Fein member Mr Donaldson, 55, was shot dead at a cottage near Glenties in Co Donegal in April 2006 after being exposed as an informer.

Mr Adams has denied the allegation that he had any involvement in ordering the murder.

Making his opening statement to the jury, Mr Hogan said Mr Adams needed no introduction.

He said: “He is credited, with others, in bringing about the peace process in Northern Ireland.”

The barrister added: “Gerry Adams’ reputation is that of a peacemaker.

“It has taken Gerry Adams a lifetime to gain that reputation.

“The essence of this case is an unjustified attack on his reputation.”

The barrister told the jury that Mr Adams had been meeting Tony Blair in London when Mr Donaldson, who had admitted being a British agent, was killed in 2006.

He said the Provisional IRA had said it was not involved in the murder and that it had later been claimed by the Real IRA.

He said years later in 2016, Mr Adams had received a letter “out of the blue” from BBC Spotlight journalist Jennifer O’Leary. Mr Adams had been asked to respond to allegations that he had the “final say” on sanctions taken by the IRA against Mr Donaldson.

Following a second letter, Mr Adams responded to the BBC that he had no knowledge or involvement in the murder.

The court heard the BBC Spotlight programme was broadcast in September 2016.

Mr Hogan said it contained a claim from an anonymous source, who said they were an informer within the IRA, that Mr Adams had the final say in the killing of Mr Donaldson.

The barrister said the same allegation was made in a story on the BBC website the following day.

Mr Hogan said the allegation that Mr Adams had sanctioned the murder was “not true”.

He said the BBC would not be standing over the allegation that the former Sinn Fein president sanctioned the murder of Mr Donaldson during the ongoing case.

He said: “This case will proceed on the basis that the allegation is false.”

He said the BBC would also contend that the allegation did not damage Mr Adams’ reputation.

The barrister told the jury: “You will have no difficulty coming to a decision on what the article meant, the allegation is front and centre, both in the programme and in the article.”

The barrister said it was a “journalistic no-no” for the BBC to broadcast serious allegations about Mr Adams relying on a single anonymous source.

He said: “It was never put to the anonymous source that Gerry Adams denied involvement.

“We say the BBC did not undertake the level of verification required or indeed any verification.”

He added: “This programme should have come with a serious health warning that the allegation was unverified.

“It was reckless journalism.”

He said: “Many people say many things about Gerry Adams and he may have sued before, but over time he has let matters go, usually on legal advice.

“But he wasn’t willing to let this matter pass.”

Mr Hogan said there was an “arrogance” from the BBC that it could “say anything about Gerry Adams”, including calling him a murderer.

The barrister said Mr Adams was a “polarising character”.

He added: “To some he is a hero, to some he is not.”

Mr Adams was then called as the first witness.

He told the court about his early upbringing in Belfast, his involvement in the civil rights movement and the beginning of the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1960s.

Earlier in the day judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens said the trial is likely to last four weeks.

Speaking to the media as he arrived at court, Mr Adams said he was seeking to see the “record corrected”.

He said if he was offered compensation he would donate it to good causes.

A number of senior BBC NI representatives, including Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth attended the court.

Mr Adams, 76, stepped down as Sinn Fein president in 2018 after 34 years at the helm.

He served as an MP for west Belfast and represented Co Louth in the Irish parliament for nine years until the 2020 general election, when he retired from politics.

Mr Adams will resume giving evidence on Wednesday.