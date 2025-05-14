BBC reporter took ‘utmost care’ with Gerry Adams allegation, court told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A BBC reporter said she held 60 meetings and travelled across the country after interviewing a source who claimed Gerry Adams had sanctioned the killing of a spy.

Under cross examination, Jennifer O’Leary said she took the allegation with “the utmost care and responsibility” given its seriousness.

Mr Adams is suing the BBC over what he has called a “grievous smear” included in a documentary that alleged he sanctioned the killing of a former Sinn Fein official revealed to be an informer.

He claims a BBC Spotlight programme, and an accompanying online story, defamed him by alleging he sanctioned the killing of Denis Donaldson. He denies any involvement.

Mr Donaldson was shot dead in 2006, months after admitting he was a police and MI5 agent for 20 years.

In 2009 the Real IRA claimed responsibility for the killing, and the Spotlight programme was broadcast in September 2016 while a garda investigation into the matter was ongoing.

In the programme, an anonymous source identified as “Martin”, who says he was an informant for Special Branch within the IRA, claimed that the shooting was sanctioned by the political and military leadership of the IRA and that Mr Adams “gives the final say”.

The BBC has said the claim was corroborated by five other sources and the reporter involved said the confidential source who made the allegation would likely be “killed” if their identity was revealed.

Under cross examination by Mr Adams’ barrister, Tom Hogan SC, on Wednesday, Spotlight reporter Ms O’Leary agreed that it was “of the utmost seriousness” to accuse someone of sanctioning a murder, but said “care” was taken to corroborate the allegation.

She said that after the interview with Martin was recorded, she was “non-stop on the road” to meet credible sources.

She said she had more than 60 meetings after the interview was recorded.

She said taking care with the allegation involves corroborating, systematically testing and querying of all the allegations in the programme.

“I wouldn’t be here if I couldn’t stand over the programme and the allegations made in the programme,” she told the court.

“I’m here to defend the journalism Mr Hogan, and the points of law that the case is being defended are points of law.”

She said that the claim was presented as an allegation in the programme and she said Martin was stating his belief based on his experience.

She said the programme used terms such as “Martin believes” and “Spotlight understands”.

“Any reasonable person watching the programme would know we are making an allegation.”

She said it is “not unusual” in journalism to broadcast an allegation.

“I have reported on several stories that have made serious allegations – concerning sexual abuse, concerning episodes of the Troubles – it’s not what the allegation is, it’s the care you take to be able to broadcast the allegation.”

Ms O’Leary agreed that the word “sanction” which appears in the headline of the online article, is not said by Martin in the Spotlight programme.

She said that Martin used the word at a meeting with her where he first mentioned the Adams claim.

She said it was “not unusual” for a headline to reflect the claims in the detail of the article, but said she did not write the article so could not explain the rationale behind it.

Asked about her experience, she said she was appointed as a Spotlight reporter in 2012 and “proved myself in that role fairly fast”.

“I was well capable of getting stuck in and getting good stories and getting sign-off and being forensic in the work that I did.”

She added: “I’d be out on my ear if anyone at editorial level at the BBC thought I had an agenda.”