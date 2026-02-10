Maxwell told US politicians she remained silent in Epstein probe on legal advice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell told US politicians she wanted to answer questions about her paedophile ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein but remained silent on the advice of counsel.

The 64-year-old appeared remotely before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, but declined to answer any questions.

Those in the room said her lawyer David Markus used the opportunity to “campaign” for a pardon from US President Donald Trump.

The committee posted a video of the short session on social media on Tuesday, showing Maxwell first being asked if she was a “close friend and confidant of Jeffrey Epstein”.

Maxwell said: “I would like to answer your question, but on the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer this question and any related questions.

“My habeas petition is pending in the southern district of New York.

“I therefore invoke my right to silence under the fifth amendment to the US constitution.”

Maxwell also declined to answer whether she was involved in the trafficking of any girls and whether she had coerced any young women to have sex with Epstein or his associates.

She also refused to say whether she, and Epstein, surrounded themselves with powerful and influential people to protect them from potential scrutiny, or provide any of Epstein’s associates’ names.

The fifth amendment gives Americans the right to silence when questioned under oath in order to avoid self-incrimination.

In a post on X after the hearing on Monday, Mr Markus said Maxwell would be willing to answer questions “if granted clemency by President Trump”.

Chairman of the committee, James Comer, told reporters she should not be entitled to immunity.

In a statement issued after the hearing, House Democrats said “who is she protecting?” following her decision to decline to answer questions.

During her three-week trial in 2021, prosecutors described Maxwell as “dangerous”, and said she helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein’s properties for him to sexually abuse.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the southern district of New York in June 2022.