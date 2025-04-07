Chocolatiers create world’s largest Creme Egg - the same height as an emperor penguin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Confectioners have created what they believe to be the world's largest Cadbury Creme Egg.

The workers at Cadbury World in Bournville, Birmingham, say the Easter creation stands at an impressive three feet tall.

The towering treat, roughly the height of an emperor penguin, replicates the classic Creme Egg design, complete with its signature purple, gold, and red foil wrapper.

However, this giant egg holds a hefty 45kg of gooey fondant filling – about the same weight as a newborn horse.

open image in gallery The egg took two and a half days to complete ( Cadbury World/PA Wire )

Cadbury World chocolatiers Terry Collins and Dawn Jenks dedicated two and a half days to meticulously handcrafting this colossal confection.

Ms Jenks said: “We challenged ourselves to create something unique and memorable this Easter, and what’s more iconic than a Creme Egg?

“Replicating the much-loved Cadbury Creme Egg on an extra-large scale was an ambitious project, and it has been so rewarding to see the vision brought to life.”

The Creme Egg creation is not the first large chocolate creation to come from the Cadbury World staff.

Last year, Ms Jenks and chocolatier Donna Oluban recreated Cadbury’s first shop using more than 600 bars of Dairy Milk, to mark the company’s 200th anniversary.

open image in gallery Cadbury World have unveiled a recreation of the original 1824 Bull Street shop made purely out of Cadbury chocolate (Cadbury World/PA) ( PA Media )

In 1824, John Cadbury opened the first Cadbury shop at 93 Bull Street in Birmingham, complete with plate glass windows with mahogany frames, which he was said to have cleaned every day.

They took five days to craft every element of that creation, which was 85cm tall and weighed 30kg – the equivalent of 667 standard Cadbury Dairy Milk bars.

And last Christmas, staff made a festive roast dinner made entirely out of chocolate.

The Christmas dinner included a handmade turkey, 13 pigs in blankets, 12 roast potatoes, 11 parsnips, nine carrots, six brussels sprouts, a vegetarian wellington and chocolate gravy.

The giant Creme Egg creation will be on display in Cadbury World’s chocolate-making zone from April 7 to April 27.