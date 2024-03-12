Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Walkers have been left bewildered by a strange 10ft monolith that appeared on a hill in Wales.

Craig Muir came across the alien structure, which actually turned out to be a shiny, silver monolith – a large single upright block of stone – during his regular hike up Hay Bluff, in Powys, Wales, on Tuesday.

Mr Muir, who lives in Hay-on-Wye and is in his thirties, said: “When I first saw it, I was a bit taken aback as it looked like some sort of a UFO.

“It seemed like a very fine metallic almost like a surgical steel.

“The steel structure was almost 10 feet long and looked perfectly levelled and steady, despite the weather being windy.”

Locals from Hay-on-Wye spotted the 10ft toblerone steel formation (Getty Images)

Since there is no way to drive up to the top of the hill, Mr Muir suggested it could have been taken by a group of people or dropped off by the helicopter in the exact spot.

“It didn’t seem like it was chucked in there, instead it has been accurately put in the ground,” he said.

“However, there were no obvious tracks around it and one would think that there would be a lot of mess around it, but there wasn’t.”

This is not the first sighting of a mystery monolith as they have been seen across the UK and Europe in recent years.

Social media users including TikTokers and Instagrammers have previously captured similar giant structures in the Isle of Wight, the Merry Maidens stone circle in Cornwall and a few isolated parts of Europe.

The mystery has caused a stir on social media, with users speculating on what the tall metal rectangle could be.

Sue Brittain joked on Facebook: “Hopefully these aliens will be able to fix the potholes.”