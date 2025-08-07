Mapped: Worst areas for rat infestations in the UK as over half a million reported

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than half a million rat infestations have been reported across the UK in less than three years, new data has revealed.

Drainage specialists have said the problem is only getting worse, with the issue now increasingly starting underground – as they issued a warning over potentially fatal health dangers linked to the rodents.

Analysis of Freedom of Information (FOI) responses from UK councils showed the country saw 518,240 reported rat infestations from 2023 to mid-2025.

Nearly a quarter of these were found to be in London alone, closely followed by the north west of England and Scotland, which recorded almost 95,000 and 70,000 infestations respectively.

Stuart McGinn, drainage expert at Drain Detectives, which produced the research, told The Independent there is no single cause behind the regional differences in rat infestations, but he outlined several key factors that do create the perfect conditions in certain areas.

He said: “Urban density is one of the biggest drivers, as is the case in London, which has a complex underground network of drains and older infrastructure that rats can easily exploit. More people also equals more food waste, bin storage, and ample conditions for rats and rodents to thrive.

“Aside from just populated cities, some regions with higher infestation numbers, like parts of the north west or Scotland, also have large numbers of aging buildings with outdated drainage systems. Once cracks or disused pipes appear, rats only need the smallest access points, and they will then follow the scent of food and warmth straight into homes and the inside of commercial spaces.

“It could also be argued that the regional variations in rat infestations could be down to warmer, wetter weather patterns in certain parts of the UK. Milder seasons mean rats are breeding for longer periods of the year, pushing up numbers. Without proactive maintenance, especially underground, infestations can take hold fast.”

open image in gallery More than half a million rat infestations have been reported across the UK in less than three years, shocking new data has revealed ( PA )

The drainage company conducted the analysis using the 195 useable responses from the 251 FOIs it submitted, specifically requesting data on council-owned buildings. The Independent has mapped the research above, showing the regions with the highest and lowest numbers of rat infestations.

The West Midlands, with 44,762 infestations, and Wales, with 44,388 infestations, came fourth and fifth in the rankings.

Meanwhile, councils across less densely populated regions like the East Midlands and south west England still reported more than 10,000 cases each, suggesting the issue is nationwide rather than just an urban one.

The fresh figures come as a supersized rat thought to be the UK’s biggest has been captured by pest controllers in a home in the north of England. The giant animal, which measured 22 inches long, was found in the Normanby area of Redcar and Cleveland after a resident called in exterminators.

Writing in The Independent, veteran catcher David Parnell admitted that even he was taken aback when he saw images of the rodent, described as “almost the size of a small cat” by councillors.

open image in gallery The fresh figures come as a supersized rat thought to be the UK’s biggest has been captured by pest controllers in a home in the north of England ( Facebook )

However, he warned Britons to brace themselves for a worsening vermin problem, saying: “It’s not just a one-off – the rats are getting bigger, bolder and harder to deal with.

“What used to be a couple of callouts a month for rats inside homes has now surged to eight to 10 a week. The vast majority of these infestations trace back to our neglected drainage systems.”

Drain Detectives explained that rats often exploit damaged or aging drainage systems to gain access to buildings, especially via unsealed joints, disused pipework, or toilet backflow in properties lacking rat blockers.

Once inside, they can nest in cavity walls or lofts, chew through wiring, and contaminate insulation leading to fire hazards and severe hygiene risks, according to the company.

Alongside poor sewer management, Mr Parnell also blamed genetics and careless humans for the growing problem.

Mr McGinn warned: “Rats are more than just a nuisance, they’re a threat to public health and infrastructure.

“We’re seeing growing numbers of infestations entering homes via the drains, a route that’s largely hidden from view until it’s too late. Rats are incredibly resourceful. They can travel through underground pipes, bypassing typical surface-level pest control measures. Most people don’t realise that a cracked drain beneath their home can be an open invitation to a full-blown infestation.”

open image in gallery Pest controller David Parnell finds call-outs for rat infestations are on the increase ( David Parnell )

Among the health hazards associated with the rodents is leptospirosis (Weil’s Disease) – a potentially fatal bacterial infection, primarily spread through the urine of infected animals, especially rats – and the deadly hantavirus, which can be caught from breathing in rats’ contaminated waste particles. Others include salmonella, which is spread via contaminated food, and allergies triggered by rat dander and urine.

Mr McGinn said prevention starts below the ground and is urging UK homeowners and property managers to take proactive steps. “If you’re hearing scratching in the walls or noticing unexplained smells, don’t ignore it,” he advised.

A Local Government Association spokesperson said: “Councils take their responsibilities around public health very seriously and work hard to respond to all reports of pest problems on public land and in council-owned properties, however they have seen a rise in demand for pest control services in some areas due to factors often outside of their control, including increased urban density and warmer weather conditions, which can allow pests to thrive.

“Although responsibility for pest control in private homes and businesses rests with the owner or landlord, keeping our communities safe requires a joint effort from a range of partners, including individual households, landlords, water companies and developers. We continue to call for adequate funding and powers to be granted to councils to help them better play their role in this and keep homes and public spaces safe, healthy and free from pests.”

An MHCLG spokesperson said: "Rat infestations in people's homes are completely abhorrent, and all private and social landlords must ensure their properties are fit for human habitation and free from dangerously hazardous conditions including pests.

"We are clamping down on unacceptable conditions so that everyone can live in a safe and secure home. This includes raising standards in social housing by bringing in Awaab's Law from October as part of a decade of renewal in social housing, with private rented homes to follow. We are also currently consulting on an updated decent homes standard.”