Lammy holding talks on post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar

Foreign Secretary David Lammy will have talks with the European Union and Spain in Brussels as a post-Brexit deal on Gibraltar appears close.

Mr Lammy held talks with Gibraltar’s leaders, members of the opposition and the business community before leaving the British overseas territory to head to Brussels on Wednesday morning.

Talks on rules governing the border of Spain and Gibraltar have been ongoing since Britain left the European Union in 2020, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

The PA news agency understands that a deal has not yet been reached and there are still a number of sticking points.

A Foreign Office source said: “We’re working to secure an agreement that works for the people and businesses in Gibraltar.

“An agreement that will protect British sovereignty, supports Gibraltar’s economy and allows businesses to plan for the future.”

Ministers have insisted no deal will be done without the full support of Gibraltar’s government.

Mr Lammy held talks with chief minister Fabian Picardo in Gibraltar along with the UK’s overseas territories minister Stephen Doughty.

The ministers and Mr Picardo then travelled to Brussels for talks with the EU and Spanish representatives.

In a post on X on Wednesday morning, Mr Picardo said it is “time to try to finalise arrangements for lasting, stable relationship between Gibraltar and the EU/Spain which is safe, secure and beneficial”.

But officials close to the talks said there were still “hard negotiations ahead”.

Gibraltar was ceded to the UK by Spain in 1713 and the population is heavily in favour of remaining a British overseas territory.

The last time it voted on a proposal to share sovereignty with Spain, in 2002, almost 99% of Gibraltarians rejected the move.

Gibraltar also hosts an RAF base at its airport and an important naval facility.

The Government, in line with its Conservative predecessors, has said it will not sign up to a deal that gives sovereignty over Gibraltar to another country, or that the Gibraltarian government is not content with.

The strategic defence review, released earlier this month, said the UK would maintain a military presence in Gibraltar, “upholding the sovereignty of British Gibraltar territorial waters”.