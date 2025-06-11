Lammy in Gibraltar ahead of further talks with EU

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foreign Secretary David Lammy is in Gibraltar ahead of further talks on a potential post-Brexit deal.

Talks on rules governing the border of Spain and Gibraltar have been ongoing since Britain left the European Union in 2020, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

Mr Lammy is in Gibraltar on Wednesday for talks with chief minister Fabian Picardo.

He will then head to Brussels for further discussions with European counterparts on an agreement over the overseas territory.

In a post on X on Wednesday morning, Mr Picardo said it is “time to try to finalise arrangements for lasting, stable relationship between Gibraltar and the EU/Spain which is safe, secure and beneficial”.

He also shared images of his meeting with Mr Lammy and foreign office minister Stephen Doughty.

Gibraltar was ceded to the UK by Spain in 1713 and the population is heavily in favour of remaining a British overseas territory.

The last time it voted on a proposal to share sovereignty with Spain, in 2002, almost 99% of Gibraltarians rejected the move.

Gibraltar also hosts an RAF base at its airport.

The Government, in line with its Conservative predecessors, has said it will not sign up to a deal that gives sovereignty over Gibraltar to another country, or that the Gibraltarian government is not content with.

The strategic defence review, released earlier this month, said the UK would maintain a military presence in Gibraltar, “upholding the sovereignty of British Gibraltar territorial waters”.