UK agrees to ‘fluid border’ between Gibraltar and Spain

The UK has agreed to a fluid border between Gibraltar and Spain, clearing the way to finalise a post-Brexit deal on the territory with the EU.

Under the agreement, checks will not be required on people crossing the border.

There will be dual border control checks for arrivals by air at Gibraltar airport, carried out by Gibraltar and Spanish officials.

Spanish officials will take responsibility for the Schengen Area in a model that mirrors French police operating in London’s St Pancras station.

The deal also secures an arrangement for goods and customs to enter Gibraltar across the land border.

Talks on rules governing the border have been ongoing since Britain left the European Union in 2020.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the agreement was a “breakthrough” after years of uncertainty and that the UK’s commitment to Gibraltar “remains as solid as the Rock itself”.

He said: “Alongside the government of Gibraltar, we have reached an agreement which protects British sovereignty, supports Gibraltar’s economy and allows businesses to plan for the long-term once again.

“I thank the Chief Minister and his Government for their tireless dedication throughout the negotiations. The UK’s commitment to Gibraltar remains as solid as the Rock itself.”

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the deal.

In a post on X, she said: “It safeguards the integrity of Schengen and the single market, while ensuring stability, legal certainty and prosperity for the region.”

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the deal would “protect future generations of British Gibraltarians and does not in any way affect our British sovereignty”.

“Now is the time to look beyond the arguments of the past and towards a time of renewed co-operation and understanding. Now the deal is done, it’s time to finalise the treaty.”

Mr Lammy held talks with Gibraltar’s leaders, members of the opposition and the business community before leaving the British overseas territory to head to Brussels on Wednesday morning.

Gibraltar was ceded to the UK by Spain in 1713 and the population is heavily in favour of remaining a British overseas territory.

The last time it voted on a proposal to share sovereignty with Spain, in 2002, almost 99% of Gibraltarians rejected the move.

Gibraltar also hosts an RAF base at its airport and an important naval facility.