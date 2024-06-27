Gifted child goes to court

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

WESTMINSTER City Council is to be sued by a couple who claim that it has failed to provide their gifted daughter, 10, with a proper education.

They say their daughter has an IQ of 168 and that none of the local primary schools can cope with her needs.

The case mirrors that of Lucinda Cash-Gibson, who became the youngest-ever member of Mensa in 1989 at the age of four and a half with an IQ of 161, and whose claim against Camden council is to go to a judicial review. It challenges the assumption that gifted children do not need special attention at school.

The latest child’s parents say council officials did not do enough to find her a suitable school place, and that they were guilty of malpractice when they refused to move her up a class at primary school.

The council says that tests by its educational pyschologists showed that, although bright, the girl is not gifted, and could learn perfectly well in a normal school. Graham Ellis, its policy adviser for education and leisure, said the authority had done all it could to help.

The child’s parents say she was frustrated at her local state school, St Mary's, Bryanston Square, and they asked the headteacher to move her up a class, but she refused. After tests by an educational psychologist showed her to have a very high IQ she was given separate work from the rest of her class, but was bullied by other children as a result.

The tests, taken when she was eight, revealed that she had a reading age of 11, a spelling age of 12.3 and the non-verbal skills of a 13-year-old, although on the British picture vocabulary scale she was only just above average for her age.

The child’s parents moved her to Newton prep school in south London, an independent school for gifted children, and later to Paragon Hill prep school in Hampstead, but she had to leave both because they could not afford the fees.

In October they turned to Westminster for help, after they had been threatened with legal action over unpaid school fees. Her father is disabled and cannot work. The council said it could not help with school fees. After three months out of school, the girl has begun attending Soho parish primary school, and hopes to win a scholarship to an independent school next year.

(Photograph omitted)

This article was amended on 27 June 2024 to remove details of the child’s identity.